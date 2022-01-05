MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $526.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

