Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Strong Sell

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

