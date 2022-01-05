NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NBY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,506. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Kunin bought 262,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $125,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin Hall bought 69,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 432,591 shares of company stock worth $201,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

