Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

JD.com stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

