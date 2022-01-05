Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

JD.com stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

