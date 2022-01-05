Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $40,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

