Boston Partners Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.96% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $44,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

