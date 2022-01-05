Boston Partners Acquires 448,777 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448,777 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.62% of AXIS Capital worth $63,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

