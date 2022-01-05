PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.