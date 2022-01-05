PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $267.45 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

