ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 1.09% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RINF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of RINF stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

