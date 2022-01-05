PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

