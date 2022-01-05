PFG Advisors Has $504,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 123,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $70.96 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

