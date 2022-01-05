Auctus Trading Down 4.8% This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $6,073.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00364152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

