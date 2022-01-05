Karura (KAR) Market Cap Hits $81.85 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $81.85 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.08183526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,325.89 or 0.99868478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

