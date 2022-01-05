Insider Buying: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer bought 526 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 460 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $998.20.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,046 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499.94.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 427 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $999.18.

On Friday, November 26th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,500 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630.00.

CRTD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 844.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,063.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Creatd by 165.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

