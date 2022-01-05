Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 56.5%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

INM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,107. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

