Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells 4,325 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENSG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 3,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $15,621,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

