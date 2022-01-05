Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $$12.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $16.68.
Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
