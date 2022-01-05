Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $$12.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

