Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in December

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Ignyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,098,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

