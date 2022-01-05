Sandy Spring Bank Sells 145 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

