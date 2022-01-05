Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

