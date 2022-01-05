Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 506,923 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.10 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

