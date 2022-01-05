Sandy Spring Bank Has $184,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 215.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

