Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $142,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $278.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.13 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

