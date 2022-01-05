Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.40 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.