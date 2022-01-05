Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.