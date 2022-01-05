Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 229.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $34,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 194,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

