Truist Financial Corp Has $30.26 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.78% of Casella Waste Systems worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.