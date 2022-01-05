Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,699 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

