Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,683 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Xilinx worth $40,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.82.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

