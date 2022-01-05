Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $43,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

