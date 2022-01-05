ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $603.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 554.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

