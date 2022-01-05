Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.

ETW stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

