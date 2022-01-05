Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

NASDAQ:TSP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 15,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,869. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,145,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

