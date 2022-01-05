Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $49.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$42.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

