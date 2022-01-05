Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) vs. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Head-To-Head Review

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atkore alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Atkore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.78 $587.86 million $12.23 9.21 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atkore beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.