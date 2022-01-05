Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 177.0% in December

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the November 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

