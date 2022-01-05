Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE BC opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

