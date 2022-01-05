Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,269 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 31.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

