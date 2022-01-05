Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 2,934.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

