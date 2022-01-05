Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

