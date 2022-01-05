Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 750 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

