Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $965,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.