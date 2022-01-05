BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

