Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.53 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,643.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

