Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.70. Marqeta shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 25,718 shares traded.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

