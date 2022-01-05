Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,393 shares.The stock last traded at $16.67 and had previously closed at $16.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14,034.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 70,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

