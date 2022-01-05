Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 324,325 shares.The stock last traded at $46.59 and had previously closed at $46.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Open Text alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.