Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,932,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,779,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.